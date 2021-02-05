By: admin

Published February 5, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Blackhawks hosted the Hanson Beavers for a doubleheader in Forestburg. The junior varsity teams started the night with the girls playing first. The younger ladies struggled a bit with this game and ended with a loss added to their record with a final score of SCW 25, Hanson 43.

The junior varsity boys played next, and they hit a bit of a snag in their game, as well. The final score for the JV Blackhawks was SCW 17, Hanson 54.

Trista White and Teya Moody each had 12 points to lead the varsity Lady Blackhawks to a win that upset the Hanson girls, who were ranked no. 4 in the Class B polls just a week ago.

For the boys’ side of play, the Hanson Beavers were a tough opponent for the Blackhawks as they handed them another loss for the season with a final score of SCW 33, Hanson 68.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Lady Blackhawks traveled alone to Wessington Springs to take on the Spartans and they came home with two victories under their belts. The junior high girls played first since it wasn’t a doubleheader. The seventh graders played a shortened game, and the eighth graders played a full game. The junior varsity girls played a nice game and came out with a win over the Spartans and a final score of SCW 31, Wessington Springs 12.

The varsity girls were coming off a great win against Hanson on Tuesday night and just slid into another triumph over the Lady Spartans on Thursday with a final score of SCW 42, Wessington Springs 31.

Both the boys and the girls played in a doubleheader against Ethan on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Sanborn Central. They host Wolsey-Wessington this Saturday in Woonsocket with the JV girls starting the court action at noon. On Tuesday, Feb. 9, both teams travel to Iroquois to take on the Chiefs.

