Legion baseball team has busy week

By:
Published June 25, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, June 15, the Wessington Springs (WS) Legion team weathered a push by the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Ducks in the third inning, but the WS Legion boys still came out on top with a final score of 5-4 for their first win of the season. 

On Thursday, June 17, the WS Legion team fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-2 loss to Onida Post 79 in Wessington Springs. 

For their third game in five days, the Wessington Springs Legion team faced a tough Madison Legion Post 25 team on Saturday afternoon. Madison took the lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, and WS watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 0-11 loss.

The Wessington Springs Legion team fell to 1-5 on the season. They faced Platte on Tuesday, June 22, and they will take on Parkston on Friday, June 25 at 7 p.m. They host Scotland/Menno on Tuesday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. and Salem on Wednesday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m.

