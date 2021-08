By: admin

Published August 6, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Community Church held Bible School, June 25-28. The theme was “Jesus is the Ticket.” Approximately 75 students, helpers and parents attended each evening. Pastor Tim Pulkrabek taught a lesson each evening. Other activities included music, science, recreation, and crafts. On the final evening a carnival was held with a program for everyone.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!