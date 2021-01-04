By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, Ed Hoffman, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the December 7th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the sewer smell on the end of Main Street. Ed Hoffman is going to go down to the lift station and look it over and see if Dakota Pump needs to be called.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

As of now the Legion is waiting on having Bingo at the Community Center. They will reevaluate in March of 2021.

New Business:

The Board went over Correspondence from Commercial Asphalt, South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems.

The SDARWS Meeting is February 16th, 2021.

Discussion was held on the Water Sample Report and the TTHM Water Report.

Discussion was held on the ordinance update. The Board received an e-mail from District III, and they said they are planning to be done by May 1st.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2021 membership dues for District III Planning & Development for $418.00

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2021: January 4th and 19th, February 3rd and 16th, March 1st and 15th, April 6th and 19th, May 4th and 17th, June 7th and 21st, July 5th and 19th, August 2nd and 16th, September 7th and 20th, October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, December 6th and 20th.

Discussion was held on Election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. The election date is April 13th, 2021. Petitions may be pick ed up starting January 31st, 2021. Petitions are due back to the Town Of Letcher Finance Office on February 26th, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. Sean Gromer’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve wages for 2021 as listed:

Mayor – $120.00

Trustee – $100.00

Finance Officer – $18.50

Water Superintendent/Maintenance – $1,200.00 / monthly salary

Custodian – $18.50

Meter Reader – $90.00

Lost Time – $30.00

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.56

Grounds/Summer Help – $12.00-$15.00

Annual Report – $700.00

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2021 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal;

Lawyer for 2021 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received.

The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Aaron Roth, Chuck Amick, Ed Hoffman, Kenny Stach, Clay Amick, Tim Hoffman, Bob Steckel, Darin Amick, Mark Jensen, Brett Stekl, Dave Brooks, Shana Jensen, Lacey Swenson, Mason Bruns, Clay Kidder, Cindy VanLaecken, Rod Clarambeau, Matt Meier, Murray VanLaecken, Andy Ettswold, Rich Moe, Jeremy White, Melanie Ettswold, Shawn Moody, Denny Fouberg and Tara Morris.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General & WATER/SEWER: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Payroll, Angela Meier – $354.15 – Finance Officer Payroll, Planning and Development District III – $418.00 – 2021 Membership Dues, Angela Larson – $430.82 – Trustee Wages three meetings and nine hours Custodian and $68.33 – four hours custodian payroll, Ed Hoffman – $1,020.20 – Maintenance Worker Payroll, Mark Chada – $328.46 – Mayor Payroll – three meetings, Davison Rural Water – $1,966.00 – Water Used, Department of Environment and Natural Resources – $150.00 – Wastewater permit, Public Health Lab – $181.00 – Water Samples, Sean Gromer – $369.40 – trustee wages four meetings, Morgan, Theeler, LLP – $303.29 – Professional fees – Nuisance, NorthWestern Energy – $1,038.08, Water Plant – $143.11, Water Valve – $10.60, Lift station – $39.92, Street Lights – $552.55, Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $220.80, Rossy Park – $30.29, Ball Park – $25.81, Santel Communications – $190.37 – Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $29.70, Office Internet – $80.50, Lift station – $45.90,

The next board meeting will be held on January 19th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer