Published February 26, 2021, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve January 4th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over Correspondence from Commercial Asphalt, SDARWAS. The SDARWS Meeting is February 16th, 2021.

Discussion was held on the Water Sample Report and the TTHM Water Report.

Discussion was held on the ordinance update. An e-mail was received from District III. They said they are planning, and they should be done by May 1st.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2021 membership dues for District III Planning & Development for $418.00.

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2021: January 4th and 19th, February 3rd and 16th, March 1st and 15th, April 6th and 19th, May 4th and 17th, June 7th and 21st, July 5th and 19th, August 2nd and 16th, September 7th and 20th, October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, December 6th and 20th.

New Business:

Discussion was held on correspondence from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and VanDiest Supply.

The Board went over past due accounts.

Discussion was held on calling and getting on the schedule to get the asphalt patched on the east end of Main Street.

Board members went over the map from District III. No changes were done at this time.

Discussion was held on if there should be a charge for dumping pumper truck waste into the lagoon, either doing an annual charge, a monthly charge, or charging for every time it is dumped. It was decided to contact other towns and see what they do, and it will be discussed at the next meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General & WATER/SEWER: Brooks Oil – $3,450.00 – Contracted propane and diesel fuel for the snow plow, Department of Environment and Natural Resources – $6.00 – Water Certificate, IRS – $2,807.90 – quarterly taxes, Quill – $383.79 – Community Center cleaning supplies and paper supplies, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan.

The next board meeting will be held on February 11th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer