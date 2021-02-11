Letcher Town Board proceedings

February 11th, 2021

By:
Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the January 19th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on correspondence from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and VanDiest Supply.

The Board went over past due accounts.  

Discussion was held on calling and getting on the schedule to get the asphalt patched on the east end of Main Street.  

Board members went over the Map from District III. No changes were done at this time.  

Discussion was held on if there should be a charge for dumping a pumper truck waste into the lagoon. Options would be either doing an annual charge, monthly charge, or charging for every time it is dumped. It was decided to contact other towns and see what they do and discuss it at the next meeting.  

Board members sent out and called other surrounding towns on if they charge for dumping in their lagoons. They are still waiting on some call backs and will continue discussion at the meeting in March.  

New Business:  

Discussion was held on the TTHM Water Sample.  

The Board went over past due accounts.  

Discussion was held on dates that the Community Center is rented out.  

Discussion was held on the basketball backboard and hoops at Rossy Park. At the 4-H meeting, it was discussed at looking at replacing the backboard and hoops.  The 4-H group would like to pay to have one fixed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to purchase the second backboard and hoop replacement for Rossy Park.  

Ed Hoffman’s resignation was received for the maintenance position for the Town of Letcher. He agreed to continue to take the water sample and send into the state for $600.00 a month until we can fill the position.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to pay Ed Hoffman $600.00 a month to do the water sample for the Town of Letcher.

Discussion was held on the maintenance position. The Board will put an ad in the Sanborn Weekly Journal for a part-time maintenance worker. Duties include: Class 1 Water Distribution, Water and Sewer Maintenance, Snow Removal, Mowing, Weed Eating, and general maintenance.  The closing date is March 8th. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL & WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $2,200.00 – Water Used,  Santel Communications – $234.97 – Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Lift station – $45.90, Office Phone – $28.40, Office – Internet $80.50, Public Health Laboratory – $30.00 – Water Sample Report, South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships – $208.25 – Annual Dues, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader, SD811 – $43.05 – Locates, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $46.24 – Advertising Minutes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Angie Meier – $421.61 – Finance Officer Wages, NorthWestern Energy – $1,010.82 – Electric – Rossy Park – $26.75, Community Center – $219.09, Water Plant – $152.68, Street Lights – $516.70, Water Valve – $10.45, Lagoon – $15.00, Lift Station – $47.54, Ballpark – $22.61, Ed Hoffman – $1,020.20 – Maintenance Position – January.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 20, 2021, 12:14 am
    Clear
    42°F
    real feel: 31°F
    humidity: 62%
    wind speed: 16 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 