Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the January 19th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on correspondence from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and VanDiest Supply.

The Board went over past due accounts.

Discussion was held on calling and getting on the schedule to get the asphalt patched on the east end of Main Street.

Board members went over the Map from District III. No changes were done at this time.

Discussion was held on if there should be a charge for dumping a pumper truck waste into the lagoon. Options would be either doing an annual charge, monthly charge, or charging for every time it is dumped. It was decided to contact other towns and see what they do and discuss it at the next meeting.

Board members sent out and called other surrounding towns on if they charge for dumping in their lagoons. They are still waiting on some call backs and will continue discussion at the meeting in March.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the TTHM Water Sample.

Discussion was held on dates that the Community Center is rented out.

Discussion was held on the basketball backboard and hoops at Rossy Park. At the 4-H meeting, it was discussed at looking at replacing the backboard and hoops. The 4-H group would like to pay to have one fixed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to purchase the second backboard and hoop replacement for Rossy Park.

Ed Hoffman’s resignation was received for the maintenance position for the Town of Letcher. He agreed to continue to take the water sample and send into the state for $600.00 a month until we can fill the position.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to pay Ed Hoffman $600.00 a month to do the water sample for the Town of Letcher.

Discussion was held on the maintenance position. The Board will put an ad in the Sanborn Weekly Journal for a part-time maintenance worker. Duties include: Class 1 Water Distribution, Water and Sewer Maintenance, Snow Removal, Mowing, Weed Eating, and general maintenance. The closing date is March 8th.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL & WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $2,200.00 – Water Used, Santel Communications – $234.97 – Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Lift station – $45.90, Office Phone – $28.40, Office – Internet $80.50, Public Health Laboratory – $30.00 – Water Sample Report, South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships – $208.25 – Annual Dues, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader, SD811 – $43.05 – Locates, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $46.24 – Advertising Minutes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Angie Meier – $421.61 – Finance Officer Wages, NorthWestern Energy – $1,010.82 – Electric – Rossy Park – $26.75, Community Center – $219.09, Water Plant – $152.68, Street Lights – $516.70, Water Valve – $10.45, Lagoon – $15.00, Lift Station – $47.54, Ballpark – $22.61, Ed Hoffman – $1,020.20 – Maintenance Position – January.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer