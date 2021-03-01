By: admin

Published March 26, 2021, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Ed Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the February 11th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Discussion was held on the total trihalomethanes water sample.

The Board went over past due accounts.

Discussion was held on dates that the Community Center is rented out.

Discussion was held on the basketball backboard and hoops at Rossy Park. At the 4-H meeting it was discussed at looking at replacing the backboard and hoops. The 4-H group would like to pay to have one fixed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to purchase the second backboard and hoop replacement at Rossy Park.

The Board received Ed Hoffman’s resignation from the maintenance position for the Town of Letcher. He agreed to continue to take the water sample and send it into the state for $600.00 a month until the board can fill the position.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to pay Ed Hoffman $600.00 a month to do the water sample for the Town of Letcher.

Discussion was held on the maintenance position. Angie Meier will put an ad in the Sanborn Weekly Journal for a part time maintenance worker. Duties include: Class One Water Distribution, Water and Sewer Maintenance, Snow Removal, Mowing, Weed Eating, and general maintenance. Closing Date-March 8th.

New Business: Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on past due reports.

The next meeting will be on March 15th. It will be the Equalization meeting followed by a regular board meeting.

Sean Gromer and Joe Knutson turned in petitions for the opening of the trustee position. The election will be April 13th, 2021. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Ed Hoffman – $1,020.20 – Maintenance Position – February Wages, Hoffman Digging & Well Repair – $404.80 – Snow Removal with Backhoe, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Wages, Blue Cross Blue Shield – $3,611.91 – Health Insurance, NorthWestern Energy – $949.89 – Ballpark – $22.19, Water Plant – $159.18, Water Valve – $10.61, Lift station – $47.61, Streetlights – $457.02, Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $210.60, Rossy Park – $27.68, McLeod’s – $49.02 – Supplies – Election Kit, Angie Meier – $410.80 – Finance Officer Wages, Davison Rural Water – $2,300.00 – Water Used, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once at the approximate cost of $30.50.

SJ31-1tb