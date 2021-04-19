By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve April 6th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on when to put the dock in the lake. The Board will work on getting it put back in place.

An ad was placed in the paper for the custodian position. Larson’s last day is April 30th, 2021. An ad was also placed in the paper for the maintenance worker position.

Discussion was held on who will be attending the mosquito workshop on April 22nd in Mitchell at 8:00 a.m. The ULV unit will need to be taken to the workshop to be calibrated. Gromer will be attending the workshop.

The election will be held on April 13th, 2021. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the community center.

Discussion was held on Dumpster Days. They are scheduled for May 5th – May 12th.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report and meters not working. Chada contacted Krohmer Plumbing for an estimate to fix water meters.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters have been mailed.

One application was received for the custodian position. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to hire Brooke Easton for the custodian position at $18.50 an hour.

Meier will be contacting Brooke Easton and have her meet with Larson to go over all the duties for the custodian position.

Backboards for Rossy Park have been purchased and should be delivered by the end of April.

At that time, the Board will talk to 4-H about setting up a day to install the backboards.

An ad was placed in the paper for a summer help position. No one has applied for the maintenance worker position at this time.

K. Stach attended the meeting to discuss the roof on the fire department side. It looks as though there are some places that need to be sealed. Area Steel is going to have someone come out and look at it.

P. Grassel attended the meeting regarding keeping vehicles from driving around the lake. The vehicles are leaving ruts in the path around the lake. The Board is going to look into signage that would say “Authorized Vehicles Only.” Samples will be brought to the next board meeting to decide which sign to order.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General & WATER/SEWER: Angie Meier – $621.60 – Reimbursement for two backboards purchased for Rossy Park – 4-H group will reimburse $310.80 to the Town of Letcher for half, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,576.52 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $2,065.00 – Water Used, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $88.52 – Advertising Minutes, Hoffman Digging – $9.60 – Reimbursement for Water Sample Postage for Mailing to Pierre, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $115.44 – Mower Parts/Supplies, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Loan payment for lift station.

The next board meeting will be held on May 4th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer