Published June 11, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitors – E. Hoffman, G. Moody, and K. Stach.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the May 4th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the TTHM Water Sample Report.

The Board received estimates from Mitchell Plumbing. They estimate it would be approximately $210 on up for installing and Krohmer Plumbing estimated that it would be approximately $550.00.

CorInsurance will be called to see that if Chada or Gromer install, would they be covered under the town insurance.

The Board is going to see what District III has for loans available for updating water meters for the town.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Discussion was held on getting the east end of main street road fixed. Commercial Asphalt will be called about fixing it when they are fixing roads for the county.

Town Clean-Up with the 4-H group is scheduled for Saturday, May 8th, at 5:00 p.m. The group will meet at the community center. The plan is to clean up the parks.

New Business:

Meters for the town were ordered. Discussion was held on the Drinking Water Report. Everything looked good. Reports were hung up in CorTrust Bank and the community center. A copy was also sent back to the Drinking Water Program.

Commercial Asphalt repaired the east end of Main Street.

Softball and baseball practice is starting at the ballpark. Water and electricity have been turned on.

K. Stach brought in a WWI Plaque and asked the board if it could be hung in the community center. The Board approved it being hung up in the community center. K. Stach was going to work on getting it hung up.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Jake’s Lounge and Buckshots Roadhouse.

Discussion was held on the annual report. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the annual report.

The West Nile grant has been submitted.

Brooke King turned in an application to do the mowing/weed eating for the Town of Letcher. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to hire Brooke King to do the mowing and weed eating for the Town of Letcher. Her wage will be $15.00 an hour.

Morgan Hoffman turned in an application to do staining/painting for the Town of Letcher. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve hiring Morgan to do the staining/painting for the Town of Letcher. Her wage will be $9.50 an hour.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to purchase the “Authorized Vehicles Only” signs for the lake area.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: On Site – $92.65 – Security Cameras, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan, Angie Meier – $888.83 – Annual Report and Chemical Spray Reimbursement, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, C&B Operations – $49.19 – Parts, Postmaster – $165.00 – Stamps, South Dakota Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor License Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on June 2nd, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer