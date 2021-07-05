By: admin

Published August 6, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve June 17th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The TTHM Water Sample has been sent in.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Morgan Hoffman will be working on painting the Fire Hydrants in town.

Brooke Easton turned in her resignation for cleaning the community center. An ad will be put in the paper to look for her replacement. She will be done on June 30th, 2021.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the TTHM Water Sample that was sent in.

Discussion was held on hiring Faye Blindauer for cleaning the community center. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve Faye Blindauer for cleaning the community center at $18.50 an hour. Meier will take the keys and go over the dates the that community center is rented on the calendar.

Discussion was held on updated ordinances. The Board is waiting on District III to get them updated and sent to the Board to look over.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Angie Meier – $109.82 – Wages Finance Officer, Santel Communications – $235.38 – Liftstation Phone – $45.90, Community Center: Phone – $25.17, Internet – $55.00, Office: Phone – $28.81, Internet – $80.50, Brooke Easton – $93.97 – Custodian Wages, CorInsurance – $178.80 – Baseball/Softball Insurance Premium, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $75.00 – Mower Parts, Morgan Hoffman – $210.55 – Wages Summer Help, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $77.74 – Advertising Minutes and Ad in the paper, Menards – $316.50 – Grounds – Supplies: Fire Hydrant Paint, NorthWestern Energy – $1,045.41: $78.95 – Liftstation, $110.74 – Ballpark, $15.00 – Lagoon, $520.87 – Street Lights, $100.30 – Water Plant, $26.44 – Rossy Park, $181.98 – Commuity Center, $11.13 – Water Valve, IRS – $2,795.74 – Quarterly Taxes, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages – Meter Reader, Sean Gromer – Wages – Trustee – Seven Meetings, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – $60.00 – Annual Dues, Mark Chada – $864.97 – Wages – Mayor – Six Meetings and 10 hours lost time, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, Angie Larson – $542.10 – Wages – Trustee – Six meetings, Ed Hoffman – $1,020.20 – Wages – May – Wages and June – Wages Water Samples, Miedema Sanitation – $62.50 – Garbage Removal, Brooke King – $339.39 – Wages – 24.5 hours – Summer Help,

The next board meeting will be held on July 19th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once at the approximate cost of $31.50.