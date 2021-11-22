Letcher Town Board proceedings

November 22nd, 2021

By:
Published December 10, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

Angie Larson was absent. 

Visitors to the meeting were D. Northrup, R. Ruml, H. Northrup, and B. Morrison.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve November 1st, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets. The Board is going to call Dawson Construction and see if they can come blade the streets.  

The town has been approved for the APRA funds. The first payment should be received in the next month.  

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.  

Discussion was held on a letter received from Davison Rural Water.  Davison Rural Water will be having a price increase from $5.00 to $5.20 per thousand gallons. As of now, the Town of Letcher will not be doing an increase to their water fees.

Discussion was held with the Legion members regarding their rent at the community center. They have not been able to have their Bingo and feeds to help raise money. At this time they do not know when they will go back to having them.  A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to decrease the rent for the Letcher Legion from $200.00 a month to $50.00 a month.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve to pay the South Dakota Municipal dues for 2022.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $49.59 – Advertising Minutes, Davison Rural Water – $2,240.00 – Water Used, Cor-Insurance – $574.00 – Insurance for Leased Tractor, Brooks Oil – $141.38 – Fuel for Tractor/Snow Plow, Ed Hoffman – $62.35 – Reimbursement for Mailing Water Samples and Supplies, Faye Blindauer – $213.55 – Wages – Custodian, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Dawson Construction – $520.41 – Streets Blading, Menards – $108.97 – Supplies for Community Center, Pro-Contracting – $637.76 – Push tree pile-up at dump grounds, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, South Dakota Municipal League – $190.52 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on December 6th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 10, 2021, 3:00 pm
    Flurries
    29°F
    real feel: 19°F
    humidity: 94%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021
    December 5, 2021 December 6, 2021 December 7, 2021 December 8, 2021 December 9, 2021 December 10, 2021 December 11, 2021
    December 12, 2021 December 13, 2021 December 14, 2021 December 15, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 17, 2021 December 18, 2021
    December 19, 2021 December 20, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 24, 2021 December 25, 2021
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 