By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

Angie Larson was absent.

Visitors to the meeting were D. Northrup, R. Ruml, H. Northrup, and B. Morrison.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve November 1st, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets. The Board is going to call Dawson Construction and see if they can come blade the streets.

The town has been approved for the APRA funds. The first payment should be received in the next month.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on a letter received from Davison Rural Water. Davison Rural Water will be having a price increase from $5.00 to $5.20 per thousand gallons. As of now, the Town of Letcher will not be doing an increase to their water fees.

Discussion was held with the Legion members regarding their rent at the community center. They have not been able to have their Bingo and feeds to help raise money. At this time they do not know when they will go back to having them. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to decrease the rent for the Letcher Legion from $200.00 a month to $50.00 a month.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve to pay the South Dakota Municipal dues for 2022.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $49.59 – Advertising Minutes, Davison Rural Water – $2,240.00 – Water Used, Cor-Insurance – $574.00 – Insurance for Leased Tractor, Brooks Oil – $141.38 – Fuel for Tractor/Snow Plow, Ed Hoffman – $62.35 – Reimbursement for Mailing Water Samples and Supplies, Faye Blindauer – $213.55 – Wages – Custodian, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Dawson Construction – $520.41 – Streets Blading, Menards – $108.97 – Supplies for Community Center, Pro-Contracting – $637.76 – Push tree pile-up at dump grounds, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, South Dakota Municipal League – $190.52 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on December 6th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer