Published July 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Linda Lee McCormick Mulso, 65, of Cathedral City, Calif., died on June 17, 2021, at home, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2-6 p.m. at Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell.

Linda was born in Mitchell on Dec. 31, 1956. She spent her childhood on the family farm and graduated from Letcher High School in 1974. She went on to graduate from Ambassador College in Pasadena, Calif.

Linda was the proprietor of a coffee shop and art gallery, Cottonwood Canyon, in Mitchell. It was famous for espresso and cheesecake. She later sold the business and moved to Sioux Falls where she worked as a preschool art director at Montessori. In 2008, in Sioux Falls, she met Tom Mulso. They were married on June 13, 2014. They made homes in Madelia, Minn., Las Vegas, Nev., Laughlin, Nev., Yuma, Ariz., and Cathedral City, Calif.

Linda was a talented multimedia artist. She loved music, art, traveling, cooking, nature and flowers.

Linda is survived by her husband, Tom; mother, Naomi (Oehlerking) McCormick; brothers, Patrick McCormick and Michael McCormick; and sister, Lisa Ryder.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joel McCormick, and father, James McCormick.

Linda’s family asks that you consider making a donation to your local Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.