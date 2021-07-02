Linda Mulso

Cathedral City, Calif.

By:
Published July 2, 2021, in Obituaries

Linda Lee McCormick Mulso, 65, of Cathedral City, Calif., died on June 17, 2021, at home, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2-6 p.m. at Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell.

Linda was born in Mitchell on Dec. 31, 1956. She spent her childhood on the family farm and graduated from Letcher High School in 1974. She went on to graduate from Ambassador College in Pasadena, Calif.

Linda was the proprietor of a coffee shop and art gallery, Cottonwood Canyon, in Mitchell. It was famous for espresso and cheesecake. She later sold the business and moved to Sioux Falls where she worked as a preschool art director at Montessori. In 2008, in Sioux Falls, she met Tom Mulso. They were married on June 13, 2014. They made homes in Madelia, Minn., Las Vegas, Nev., Laughlin, Nev., Yuma, Ariz., and Cathedral City, Calif.

Linda was a talented multimedia artist. She loved music, art, traveling, cooking, nature and flowers. 

Linda is survived by her husband, Tom; mother, Naomi (Oehlerking) McCormick; brothers, Patrick McCormick and Michael McCormick; and sister, Lisa Ryder.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joel McCormick, and father, James McCormick.

Linda’s family asks that you consider making a donation to your local Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 2, 2021, 10:53 am
    Sunny
    82°F
    real feel: 89°F
    humidity: 51%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021
    July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 10, 2021
    July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 17, 2021
    July 18, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 24, 2021
    July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 