Linke awarded as outstanding leader

By:
Published April 30, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Sunday, April 25, Carter Linke, a 2020 graduate of Woonsocket High School and a freshman at the University of South Dakota, was recognized for his leadership skills as he was awarded the New Student Leader of the Year award. The award honors a student who has met the following criteria: started at USD in the fall of 2020, has been involved in campus and community activities, demonstrated the ability to lead and possesses the potential for increased leadership, and plans to continue their campus involvement and develop their leadership skills. Linke is a political science and strategic communications major and plans to attend graduate school.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 3, 2021, 9:32 am
    Cloudy
    47°F
    real feel: 37°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 20 mph N
    wind gusts: 31 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 