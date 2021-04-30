By: admin

Published April 30, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Sunday, April 25, Carter Linke, a 2020 graduate of Woonsocket High School and a freshman at the University of South Dakota, was recognized for his leadership skills as he was awarded the New Student Leader of the Year award. The award honors a student who has met the following criteria: started at USD in the fall of 2020, has been involved in campus and community activities, demonstrated the ability to lead and possesses the potential for increased leadership, and plans to continue their campus involvement and develop their leadership skills. Linke is a political science and strategic communications major and plans to attend graduate school.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!