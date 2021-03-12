By: admin

Published March 12, 2021, in Public Notices

The following is a list of Local Board of Equalization meetings for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments of their taxing districts.

Complaints on your assessment may be made to your Local Township or Municipal Board of Equalization in writing, post marked no later than Thursday, March 11, 2021. The boards are in session five days, March 15th-19th, 2021.

If you have any questions, please call your Local Board or the Director of Equalization’s Office at 796-4514.

• Afton – Monday, March 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m., at Trish Moore’s residence. Books open for review by appointment at Trish Moore’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Benedict – Monday, March 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m. at Karen Hoffman’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Margaret Spelbring’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Butler – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Faye Blindauer’s residence. Books open for review by appointment with Faye Blindauer March 15th-19th.

• Diana – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment at Francis Effling’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Elliot – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Janet Maechen’s residence. Books open by appointment only at Janet Maechen’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Floyd – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m. at Jim Johannsen’s residence. Books open for review at Jim Johannsen’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Jackson – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Derik Kleinsasser’s shop office. Books open for review by appointment only at Earl Hinricher’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Letcher – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Wes Stekl’s shop. Books open by appointment at Wes Stekl’s shop March 15th-19th.

• Logan – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Adolf Zoss’s residence. Books open for review by appointment at Adolf Zoss’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Oneida – Monday, March 15, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review at Richard Alt’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Ravenna – Monday, March 15, 2021, 8:30 a.m. at Judy Fredrichs’ residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Judy Fredrichs’ residence March 15th-19th.

• Silver Creek – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Pat Carsrud’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Pat Carsrud’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Twin Lake – Monday, March 15, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Henry Linke’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Henry Linke’s residence 15th-19th.

• Union – Monday, March 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review by appointment at Troy Olson’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Warren – Monday, March 15, 2021, 8:00 p.m. at Corey Baruth’s residence. Books open by appointment at Brenda Bawdon’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Woonsocket Township – Monday, March 15, 2021 7:30 p.m. at Community Center – Woonsocket. Books open for review by appointment only at Della Amdahl’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Artesian City – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment only at Molly Ebersdorfer’s residence March 15th-19th.

• Letcher City – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at the Letcher Finance Office. Books open for review at The Letcher Finance Office March 15th-19th.

• Woonsocket City – Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Books open for review at City Hall March 15th-19th.