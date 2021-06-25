By: admin

Published June 25, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

On Sunday, June 13, Dayton Eagle, of Woonsocket, started his bike racing season with a first-place finish in the 85cc 7-11 in Renner. Then, on June 20, he took some family and friends with him to the Sioux Valley Cycle Club’s (SVCC) Harescramble, and they all brought home hardware. Eagle placed first in the youth division, and Shay Bechen, of Letcher, placed third in the same division. Chad Eagle, also of Woonsocket and Dayton’s father, placed first in the Senior 40+ division, and Evan VonEye, of Woonsocket, placed first in the two-hour B race.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!