Local SC/W students travel to FFA Convention

By:
Published April 23, 2021, in School

Fourteen members from the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA Chapter traveled to Rapid City recently to attend the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention. In nearly 100 years of FFA history in South Dakota, the state convention has been held on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. This year, however, due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 the South Dakota State FFA Association made “A Historic Move” to host the convention in Rapid City. Two teams from the SCW FFA Chapter qualified to compete in the state level CDEs (Career Development Events).

…Read the results and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

