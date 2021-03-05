By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Loris Winona Pueppke, 97, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Neb.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Loris was born March 21, 1923, to Harry and Hazel (Godber) Koepke in rural Letcher. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. She attended a one room country school for her elementary education, graduated from Letcher High School and went on to attend South Dakota State University in Brookings and Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell where she received her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school for a few years in Letcher.

On May 12, 1949, she married Lloyd D. Pueppke of Mitchell at the Zion Lutheran Church. They made their home on a farm north of Mitchell. Loris was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church and involved in church activities. She was also a 60-year member of the Wonder Workers Extension Club.

Loris is survived by three children, Dianne (Rev. Richard) Pingel of Olathe, Kansas, Bruce Pueppke of Mitchell, and Marilyn (Tom) Tworek of Columbus, Neb.; seven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sister-in-law, Margaret Pueppke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years; a great-granddaughter, Karis Pingel; and a daughter-in-law, Shauna Pueppke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.