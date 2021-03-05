Loris Pueppke

Columbus, Neb.

By:
Published March 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Loris Winona Pueppke, 97, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Neb. 

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Will Funeral Chapel.  Visitation will begin one hour prior.  Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Loris was born March 21, 1923, to Harry and Hazel (Godber) Koepke in rural Letcher. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith.  She attended a one room country school for her elementary education, graduated from Letcher High School and went on to attend South Dakota State University in Brookings and Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell where she received her teaching certificate.  She taught elementary school for a few years in Letcher.

On May 12, 1949, she married Lloyd D. Pueppke of Mitchell at the Zion Lutheran Church.  They made their home on a farm north of Mitchell.  Loris was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church and involved in church activities.  She was also a 60-year member of the Wonder Workers Extension Club.

Loris is survived by three children, Dianne (Rev. Richard) Pingel of Olathe, Kansas, Bruce Pueppke of Mitchell, and Marilyn (Tom) Tworek of Columbus, Neb.; seven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sister-in-law, Margaret Pueppke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years; a great-granddaughter, Karis Pingel; and a daughter-in-law, Shauna Pueppke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 5, 2021, 3:47 pm
    Sunny
    55°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 56%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 