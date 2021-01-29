By: admin

Published January 29, 2021

Marcella “Sally” Krueger, 82, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 22, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Family graveside services will be held at a later date.

Marcella (Mayer) Krueger was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Tripp to Karl and Helen Mayer. She graduated from Warner High School.

She married Darrell G. Krueger on Oct. 5, 1957, in Aberdeen, where they continued to live until moving to Minneapolis, Minn.

In 1968, Sally moved to Woonsocket with her six children, where she spent countless hours keeping them out of mischief at Lake Prior while they were swimming, fishing, skating, and coming up with other activities to keep them occupied.

Sally held many jobs over the years, including retiring as switchboard operator at St. Lukes Hospital in Aberdeen before returning to Woonsocket and working many jobs helping others in the community.

Sally was active with her children and grandchildren and their many activities. She loved to read, knit, garden, and was an amazing cook. She loved helping family, friends, and others in the community.

Sally is survived by her children, Kristi Walden of Lisbon, N.D., Kurt (Judy) of Oceanside, Calif., Kregg (Karen) of Woonsocket, Kyle (LaDeen) of Hoven, and Kent (Roz) of Loveland, Colo.; sister, Luella Fuhrman of Aberdeen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karla; son, Kevin; brother, Lloyd Mayer; and parents, Karl and Helen Mayer.

Condolences may be sent to the Sally Krueger family, PO Box 112, Woonsocket, SD 57385.