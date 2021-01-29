Marcella Krueger

Woonsocket

By:
Published January 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Marcella “Sally” Krueger, 82, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 22, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Family graveside services will be held at a later date.

Marcella (Mayer) Krueger was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Tripp to Karl and Helen Mayer. She graduated from Warner High School.

She married Darrell G. Krueger on Oct. 5, 1957, in Aberdeen, where they continued to live until moving to Minneapolis, Minn.

In 1968, Sally moved to Woonsocket with her six children, where she spent countless hours keeping them out of mischief at Lake Prior while they were swimming, fishing, skating, and coming up with other activities to keep them occupied.

Sally held many jobs over the years, including retiring as switchboard operator at St. Lukes Hospital in Aberdeen before returning to Woonsocket and working many jobs helping others in the community.

Sally was active with her children and grandchildren and their many activities. She loved to read, knit, garden, and was an amazing cook. She loved helping family, friends, and others in the community.

Sally is survived by her children, Kristi Walden of Lisbon, N.D., Kurt (Judy) of Oceanside, Calif., Kregg (Karen) of Woonsocket, Kyle (LaDeen) of Hoven, and Kent (Roz) of Loveland, Colo.; sister, Luella Fuhrman of Aberdeen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karla; son, Kevin; brother, Lloyd Mayer; and parents, Karl and Helen Mayer.

Condolences may be sent to the Sally Krueger family, PO Box 112, Woonsocket, SD 57385.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 30, 2021, 4:33 pm
    Cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 92%
    wind speed: 11 mph N
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 