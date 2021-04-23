Marcy Hinker

Howard

By:
Published April 23, 2021, in Obituaries

Marcelyn “Marcy” Hinker, a longtime resident of Howard, died of natural causes, March 30, 2020, in Casper, Wyo. Her sister and family were at her bedside.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life was held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Inurnment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

She was born to Tony and Lucy (Hoss) Weishaar, on Aug. 13, 1919. After high school at St. Agatha‘s, her education continued at St. Joseph Nursing School in Mitchell where she began her full nursing career. As a dedicated Special Duty RN, she gave care at Wesley Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Illinois. Then she supervised in South Dakota at St. John (Medical Center) in Huron.

On June 1, 1963, Marcy married Lloyd Hinker, of Woonsocket, and she helped him raise his eight children.

Marcy shared her love of music with many as an organist at St. Agatha and pianist at Good Sam’s. Howard Civic League and Senior Center were groups that she treated with her fresh pies and cakes. Her excellent memories of her 100 years on earth surprised many. Marcy “told it like it is!”  She was even known as a “good shot” as many raccoons found out. 

She is survived by her children, Maureen (Jerry) Vanden Hogen of Wisconsin, Steve (Annette) Hinker of Pierre, Jean (Jake) Schlicht of Missouri, Colleen (Fran) Hummel of Missouri, Phillip (Coila) Hinker of Forestburg, Louise (Gary) Eddy of Woonsocket, Dan (Judy) Hinker of Woonsocket, Chris (Jill) Hinker of Arizona, and Mary Beth (Jack) of South Dakota; 24 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; her sister, Clotilde McFarland of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 1976; her parents; brothers, Bill and Bob; sister, Dorothy Warner; and a grandchild.

