Published February 26, 2021, in Obituaries

Margaret Marie Weiland, 88, of Mitchell, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral. Burial was in Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were by Will Funeral Chapel.

Margaret Marie Weiland was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Sanborn County to Olaf and Lizzie (Jansen) Larson. She attended Christopher School in Elliott Township through eighth grade and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Following graduation, she moved to Mitchell for work, meeting and marrying DeWayne Weiland in 1954.

While growing up and into adulthood, she enjoyed athletic activities including roller skating, ice skating, softball, and was an avid decades-long Mitchell Kernels basketball fan. She was a member and officer of the VFW Auxiliary for 63 years.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, garage and auction sales, and was active in her church. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends of all generations.

Margaret is survived by three daughters; Diana Weiland of Mitchell, Connie Weiland (Kenneth Jones) of Laramie, Wyo., and Lisa (Roger) Riggs of Ethan; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Addie Weiland of Sequim, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne; her parents; sister, Shirley Ruml; brother-in-law, Robert Ruml; nephews, Randy and Owen Ruml; and special cousin, Velores Youngstrom.