Margaret Weiland

Mitchell

By:
Published February 26, 2021, in Obituaries

Margaret Marie Weiland, 88, of Mitchell, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral. Burial was in Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were by Will Funeral Chapel.

Margaret Marie Weiland was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Sanborn County to Olaf and Lizzie (Jansen) Larson. She attended Christopher School in Elliott Township through eighth grade and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Following graduation, she moved to Mitchell for work, meeting and marrying DeWayne Weiland in 1954.

While growing up and into adulthood, she enjoyed athletic activities including roller skating, ice skating, softball, and was an avid decades-long Mitchell Kernels basketball fan.  She was a member and officer of the VFW Auxiliary for 63 years.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, garage and auction sales, and was active in her church. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends of all generations.

Margaret is survived by three daughters; Diana Weiland of Mitchell, Connie Weiland (Kenneth Jones) of Laramie, Wyo., and Lisa (Roger) Riggs of Ethan; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Addie Weiland of Sequim, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne; her parents; sister, Shirley Ruml; brother-in-law, Robert Ruml; nephews, Randy and Owen Ruml; and special cousin, Velores Youngstrom.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 1, 2021, 8:42 am
    Sunny
    15°F
    real feel: 10°F
    humidity: 77%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 