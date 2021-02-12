Marvin Kappel

Brainerd, Minn.

By:
Published February 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Marvin Harold Kappel, 90, of Brainerd, Minn., passed away Jan. 24, 2021, at St. Joesph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Minn.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marvin was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Woonsocket to Harold and Helen Kappel. He served in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he and his wife, Arlene, owned and operated Kappel TV and Appliance, Sales and Service in Woonsocket and later in Huron for over 40 years before they relocated to Brainerd, Minn. Marvin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion, VFW, and the Sons of Norway.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene Kappel; brother, Robert Kappel; children, Steve, Kathleen, and Susan; seven grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Kappel; brother, Gordon (Betty) Kappel; sister-in-law, Phyllis Kappel; and niece, Kori Kappel.

