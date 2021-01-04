By: admin

Published January 4, 2021, in School

Merry Mixer Day is an annual event put on by the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club (WEPC) for the elementary students. Every year, the parent club purchases supplies and assists learners in creating a holiday gift for someone special in their lives. The project day always takes place during one of the school days just before Christmas break, and the kids look forward to the fun.

This year, COVID-19 put some limitations on the activity. Normally, volunteers come in to help the students create their projects. Instead of having a group of volunteers this year, Aleya Fry, a senior in the Woonsocket High School, volunteered to help with Merry Mixer Day for her senior project. Fry was in charge of finding the project, making the supply lists for the WEPC to purchase from, and carrying out the activity with the different elementary classes. The 2020 Merry Mixer Day creation was a holiday ornament made with Scrabble tiles that spelled out a festive word.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!