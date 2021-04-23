By: admin

Published April 23, 2021

The mink pictured right has been seen around Lake Prior in Woonsocket. Mink are semiaquatic, carnivorous mammals. Semiaquatic means they live partly on land and partly in water. Carnivorous means they feed off other animals; therefore, this little guy is not something to be messed with. Please be aware of this when allowing your kids to spend time outside or by the lake unattended. Make sure they are aware that they shouldn’t get too close to the animal or try to catch or touch it. The Woonsocket City crew is working on getting it captured and removed from the city limits.

