Published January 8, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

In early October, Tracy Burkel suffered serious injuries from a four-wheeler accident. In an attempt to chase a stray bull out of his pasture, Tracy ended up rolled under the four-wheeler. As a result, Tracy had 23 breaks on seven ribs and a collapsed lung, meaning a long recovery time in his future. Tracy farms and also operates a hay-moving business. While current social-distancing efforts did not allow a fundraising event, members of the Woonsocket Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America used social media and word-of-mouth to kick off an effort to raise $5,000 to help Tracy and his wife, Erica, with medical bills and lost income during his recovery. Within a month, $5,500 had been raised for the Burkels. Modern Woodmen provided matching funds of $1,000 for this effort for a combined total of $6,500.

