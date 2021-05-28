Moody competes in PBR event

By:
Published May 28, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Mason Moody, of Letcher, was accepted to compete in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Velocity Tour in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 21-22. 

Moody bought his PBR card as soon as he was eligible when he turned 18. The card is necessary to enter an event. To participate, a rider enters an event, but then waits to find out if they will be allowed to compete since the PBR committee only accepts top qualifiers for the contest. Riders earn points at events which increases a rider’s chance of making the cut. Since Moody is new to the PBR tours, he was listed low on the wait list. He started out 29th on the waiting list for Sioux City, so it was a surprise when he received the notice that he made it into the bull riding match, making it his first time competing in a PBR event.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 29, 2021, 7:15 pm
    Cloudy
    62°F
    real feel: 55°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 11 mph S
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 