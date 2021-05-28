By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Mason Moody, of Letcher, was accepted to compete in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Velocity Tour in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 21-22.

Moody bought his PBR card as soon as he was eligible when he turned 18. The card is necessary to enter an event. To participate, a rider enters an event, but then waits to find out if they will be allowed to compete since the PBR committee only accepts top qualifiers for the contest. Riders earn points at events which increases a rider’s chance of making the cut. Since Moody is new to the PBR tours, he was listed low on the wait list. He started out 29th on the waiting list for Sioux City, so it was a surprise when he received the notice that he made it into the bull riding match, making it his first time competing in a PBR event.

