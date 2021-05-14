Moran wins coloring contest

Published May 14, 2021, in School

Adriana Moran, a first grader in Miss Larson’s first grade at Sanborn Central, was one of 20 winners in the annual Sanford Poison Prevention “Stop, Ask First” coloring contest.  Adriana won a $25 gift card for her creativity. Winning pictures from across the state are posted at hxttps://sdpoison.org/sanford-poison-prevention-coloring-contest/. There were over 700 students from 52 classrooms that participated in the coloring contest. 

