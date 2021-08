By: admin

Published August 6, 2021

Mason Moody of Letcher won the first annual Gate City Shootout in the bull riding event at Canton on July 31. One of Moody’s rides received a score of 87.5 points. He was also the only rider to ride two bulls for the eight seconds.

