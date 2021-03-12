By: admin

Published March 12, 2021

Despite suffering from a knee injury that brought her basketball season to an end for this year, Myah Selland had been performing so well prior that she was named Summit League Player of the Year for this season. Her stats definitely prove how she was chosen for the honor as she averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She had 19 games where she scored more than 15 points, and she had a 52.4 field-goal percentage for the Jackrabbits against Summit League opponents.

Selland is in her fourth season at South Dakota State University. She has also been awarded as a member of the Summit League All-Newcomer Team in her first season and honorable mention for the All-Summit League in her second season. She was named Summit League Player of the Week in January of 2019. For the entire time she has been playing college basketball, she has been named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll, and she has been on the Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence for the past two seasons.

Selland is a 2017 graduate of Sanborn Central High School. She is an exercise science major and is currently recuperating from knee surgery to repair damage done to her knee in a game a few weeks ago. She will work on recovery all summer and is planning to be back on the court for the Jackrabbits next season as long as all goes well.