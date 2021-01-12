Nelson land sold at auction at county courthouse

By:
Published January 12, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Pictured is a group of the people in attendance at the Nelson land auction that took place by the Federal Government in the Sanborn County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

A good number of people congregated at the courthouse for the public auction of three quarters of land owned by Ted and/or Steve Nelson. The property was sold by court order to pay off a debt the Nelsons owe to the Federal Government in unpaid income taxes. According to a notice printed in the Sanborn Weekly Journal, the Nelsons owe $1,831,146.04 in unpaid income taxes. The property taxes on the land for sale were paid except for the last year’s property taxes. 

Before the auction started, a lawyer stood and explained that he was there to represent one of his clients who has a mortgage on one of the quarters of ground for sale. The mortgage was for $85,000 and would have to be added to the price of the land and paid to his client in order for the buyer to own that particular quarter. 

Rich Nebelsick, a representative of the Prairie Hills Farms, spoke to the crowd with the intent to make sure it was on record that the Nelsons don’t actually own the land for sale, but that the group Prairie Hills Farms is the actual owner of the property. The IRS field agent on site, Leslie Anderson, told Nebelsick that a Federal judge had ruled in court that Prairie Hills Farms is actually just a trust created by the Nelsons in order to avoid paying income taxes, and that the court ruling is the legal decision confirming the need and legality of selling the property in order to pay off the debt owed to the IRS. 

…Read on and see more pictures of the auction in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 14, 2021, 2:08 pm
    Cloudy
    39°F
    real feel: 22°F
    humidity: 40%
    wind speed: 29 mph NW
    wind gusts: 43 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 