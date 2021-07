By: admin

Published July 13, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

There’s a new face in the County Health Nurse office at the Sanborn County Courthouse. That face belongs to Lacy Eaton, and she comes to the county after serving as a county health nurse in Beadle County for the past eight years. She replaces Marla Feistner, who retired this summer.

