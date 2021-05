By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The new male and female pair of swans are living on Lake Prior and getting acclimated to their new surroundings. Please keep in mind that they are not to be antagonized or purposefully taunted. Please make sure your children are aware of this, as well. Hopefully, they can get familiar with the pleasant and friendly environment and give Woonsocket some new cygnets (baby swans) this summer or next spring.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!