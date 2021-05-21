By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Obituaries

Norman Gutzmer, 87, of Walton, Neb., passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Services and a celebration of his life will be held this summer near the Fourth of July in Woonsocket. Norman will be buried alongside his daughter, Kim.

Norman Lee Gutzmer was born on Dec. 7, 1933, to Otto and Margaret (Parker) Gutzmer, the first of six children. He graduated from Woonsocket High School.

In 1956, he married Verla Rothchild, and together they had six children. They lived in the Woonsocket/Huron area. For many years, Norman farmed with his dad. Later, he began selling World Book Encyclopedias and ChildCraft to many families in the Midwest.

In 1970, Norman married Doris Hardy Stavig; in addition to Doris’ daughter, they had two daughters. They lived in various communities in South Dakota and then moved to Nebraska. There, he changed careers, sold real estate, and started his property management business. He managed Gutzmer Rentals until the end of 2020.

Norman enjoyed attending sporting and school events of his grandchildren, as well as the annual Fourth of July family reunion at the family farm outside of Woonsocket.

Norman is survived by siblings Marilynn Peters, Janet Witte, Wayne (Bonnie) Gutzmer, and Wally (Judith) Gutzmer; children, DeAndria Gutzmer, Dwight Gutzmer, Dean Gutzmer, David (Jana) Gutzmer, Donna (Terry) Williams, Diane Virchow-Bunker, Becky (Ron) Temple, and Heather (Boyd) LaFoon; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Margaret Gutzmer; infant sister, Marlene Gutzmer; infant daughter, Kim Marie Gutzmer; brother-in-law, Wayne Peters; brother-in-law, Fay Witte; daughter-in-law, Julie Gutzmer; and nephew, Matthew Gutzmer.