Norman Gutzmer

Walton, Neb.

By:
Published May 21, 2021, in Obituaries

Norman Gutzmer, 87, of Walton, Neb., passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Services and a celebration of his life will be held this summer near the Fourth of July in Woonsocket. Norman will be buried alongside his daughter, Kim.   

Norman Lee Gutzmer was born on Dec. 7, 1933, to Otto and Margaret (Parker) Gutzmer, the first of six children.   He graduated from Woonsocket High School.

In 1956, he married Verla Rothchild, and together they had six children.   They lived in the Woonsocket/Huron area. For many years, Norman farmed with his dad.  Later, he began selling World Book Encyclopedias and ChildCraft to many families in the Midwest.

In 1970, Norman married Doris Hardy Stavig; in addition to Doris’ daughter, they had two daughters.   They lived in various communities in South Dakota and then moved to Nebraska.   There, he changed careers, sold real estate, and started his property management business. He managed Gutzmer Rentals until the end of 2020.

Norman enjoyed attending sporting and school events of his grandchildren, as well as the annual Fourth of July family reunion at the family farm outside of Woonsocket.

Norman is survived by siblings Marilynn Peters, Janet Witte, Wayne (Bonnie) Gutzmer, and Wally (Judith) Gutzmer; children, DeAndria Gutzmer, Dwight Gutzmer, Dean Gutzmer, David (Jana) Gutzmer, Donna (Terry) Williams, Diane Virchow-Bunker, Becky (Ron) Temple, and Heather (Boyd) LaFoon; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Margaret Gutzmer; infant sister, Marlene Gutzmer; infant daughter, Kim Marie Gutzmer; brother-in-law, Wayne Peters; brother-in-law, Fay Witte; daughter-in-law, Julie Gutzmer; and nephew, Matthew Gutzmer.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 21, 2021, 2:04 pm
    Sunny
    75°F
    real feel: 78°F
    humidity: 63%
    wind speed: 18 mph S
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 