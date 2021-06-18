By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the Woonsocket School District No. 55-4, Sanborn County, South Dakota, has been audited by Schoenfish & Co., Inc., Certified Public Accountants, Parkston, South Dakota, for the year ended June 30, 2020. A detailed report thereon is available for public inspection, during normal business hours, at the business office of the School District, and also available at the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota or on the Department of Legislative Audit website at http://www.state.sd.us/legislativeaudit/Reports/reports_all.htm.

The following findings and recommendations provide a brief description of material weaknesses in internal control, legal non-compliance and other matters that are described in more detail in the audit report.

Internal Control – Related Findings – Material Weaknesses:

Finding:

A material weakness in internal controls was noted due to a lack of proper segregation of duties for revenues. This is a continuing audit comment since fiscal year 2006.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the Woonsocket School District officials be cognizant of the lack of segregation of duties for revenue and attempt to provide compensating internal controls whenever, and wherever, possible and practical.

The report contains the auditor’s findings and recommendations concerning less significant deficiencies in internal control at the School District.

