Notice of Deadline for Voter Registration

Published March 12, 2021

Voter registration for the Town of Letcher Election to be held on April 13, 2021, will close on March 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov, or call the county auditor at 605-796-4513.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at 605-796-4513 (www.sdsos.gov or a county-provided website with a link to a voter registration form – insert one option or the other).

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

