Published March 26, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as a county Board of Equalization Sanborn County, South Dakota, will meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers in said County on TUESDAY, the 13th day of APRIL, 2021, (being the second Tuesday in April) for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of said County for the year of 2021.

All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, are required to notify the clerk of the county board no later than April 6, 2021. Notice must be in writing and hand delivered or postmarked by April 6, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Dated: March 15, 2021