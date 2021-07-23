By: admin

Published July 23, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

This meeting is to discuss a Variance at Lots A&B in NE/4 30-105-60. Section #515 states there shall be a front yard of not less than a depth of seventy five (75) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County