NOTICE OF TAKING TAX DEED BY COUNTY

By:
Published February 19, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given to Jay T. or Florence King, deceased; their executors, administrators, heirs at law, devisees or legatees, the owner of record of the hereinafter described real property, persons in possession and person in whose name said property is taxed.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the following described real property situated in the County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, to wit:

Lot 1-2 (One through Two), Block 12 (Twelve), Original Plat, Artesian Town, Sanborn County, South Dakota

was on the 21st day of December, 2016, purchased by the County Treasurer of Sanborn County, South Dakota, for said county at the regular tax sale held in said county on the 21st day of December, 2016, for the sum of $15.53, said sum being the amount of the taxes assessed against said real property for the year 2015, plus penalty, interest and costs of sale, said real property having first been offered for sale to competitive bidders at public auction, but not having been sold for want of bidders offering the amount due, it was thereupon bid in for the said amount due by County Treasurer for said Sanborn County, South Dakota; that pursuance of said sale, a certificate of tax sale dated the 21st day of December, 2016, was duly issued by said County Treasurer to said Sanborn County, South Dakota; and that said County is now the legal owner and holder of said certificate of tax sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, That the right of redeeming said real property from said tax sale will expire sixty days from the date of the completed service of this notice, and that unless redemption is made from said tax sale within said time, a tax deed will be made and issued by the County Treasurer of the County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, to said County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, covering the above described real property.

Dated the 8th day of February 2021.

Karen Krueger

County Treasurer of

Sanborn County, 

South Dakota

Holder of Tax Sale 

Certificate

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 21, 2021, 11:34 pm
    Partly cloudy
    29°F
    real feel: 21°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 9 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021
    February 7, 2021 February 8, 2021 February 9, 2021 February 10, 2021 February 11, 2021 February 12, 2021 February 13, 2021
    February 14, 2021 February 15, 2021 February 16, 2021 February 17, 2021 February 18, 2021 February 19, 2021 February 20, 2021
    February 21, 2021 February 22, 2021 February 23, 2021 February 24, 2021 February 25, 2021 February 26, 2021 February 27, 2021
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 