Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

Town Of Letcher

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Sean Gromer,

Board-Trustee:

One Three-Year Term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31st, 2021, and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, SD between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 26th day of February 2021.