The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:
City Councilmember
Ward I, two-year term;
City Councilmember
Ward II, two-year term;
City Councilmember
Ward III, two-year term;
City Councilmember
Ward III, one-year term;
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 29, 2021, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 103 S 3rd Ave between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (central) time not later than the 26th day of February, 2021.
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
