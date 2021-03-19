By: admin

Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members:

Curtis Adams,

three-year term;

Clayton Dean,

three-year term;

Emma Klaas,

two-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 6th, 2021,

and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 7th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 7th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Sanborn Central

School District