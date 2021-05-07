STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 21-000002
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF DONALD DRUSE, }
DECEASED }
___________________________ }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on April 27, 2021, JoAnne Druse-Recktenwald, whose address is 3615 Hughes Rd. Louisville KY, 40207, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donald Druse.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
s/s
JoAnne Druse-
Recktenwald
JoAnne Druse-
Recktenwald
3615 Hughes Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
Jillian McKenzie, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St.; PO Box 189
Howard, SD 57349
(605)772-4488
