Published May 7, 2021, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

                  :SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 21-000002

IN THE MATTER OF THE                }

ESTATE OF DONALD DRUSE,        }

DECEASED                         }

___________________________   }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on April 27, 2021, JoAnne Druse-Recktenwald, whose address is 3615 Hughes Rd. Louisville KY, 40207, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donald Druse.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

s/s 

JoAnne Druse-

Recktenwald

JoAnne Druse-

Recktenwald

3615 Hughes Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

Jillian McKenzie, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St.; PO Box 189

Howard, SD 57349

(605)772-4488

