STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO 21-000005
IN THE MATTER OF }
THE ESTATE OF }
ROBERT W. KAPPEL, }
DECEASED }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on July 12, 2021, Carl Kappel, whose address is 405 N. 1st Ave., Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Robert W. Kappel.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/Carl Kappel
405 N. 1st Ave.
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Jillian McKenzie Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
