Published July 16, 2021, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO 21-000005

IN THE MATTER OF }

THE ESTATE OF }

ROBERT W. KAPPEL, }

DECEASED }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on July 12, 2021, Carl Kappel, whose address is 405 N. 1st Ave., Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Robert W. Kappel.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/Carl Kappel

405 N. 1st Ave.

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Jillian McKenzie Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488