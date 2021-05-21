Patricia Duguay

Girard, Pa.

By:
Published May 21, 2021, in Obituaries

Patricia “Patsy” L. (Druse) Duguay, 74, of Girard, Pa., died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc. in Girard, Pa.

Patsy was born March 20, 1947, to Floyd and Laura (Neelen) Druse.

Patsy graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1965. She married Norman Duguay on Nov. 19, 1966, and lived in his hometown of Paspébiac, Quebec until moving to Girard in 1976. Once her children had grown, she went to work at Weislogel’s Shurfine grocery store in the bakery. Most recently, Patsy worked at Giant Eagle in the hot foods department.

Patsy loved spending time with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, crocheting, and baking.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Gary) Pustelak and Cathlene Duguay; four sons, John (Ethelia “Edie”) Duguay, Steven Duguay, Douglas Duguay, and David Duguay; a sister, Joan Podhradsky; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. 

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Duguay; twin daughters, Laura Lee and Lisa Lynn Duguay in infancy; twin children, Renea and David Duguay in infancy; a sister, Shirlene Druse; a brother, Donald Druse; a granddaughter in infancy, Carrie Mae Duguay; and an unborn granddaughter, Samantha Yates.

  In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 21, 2021, 2:04 pm
    Sunny
    75°F
    real feel: 78°F
    humidity: 63%
    wind speed: 18 mph S
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 