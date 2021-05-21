By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Obituaries

Patricia “Patsy” L. (Druse) Duguay, 74, of Girard, Pa., died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc. in Girard, Pa.

Patsy was born March 20, 1947, to Floyd and Laura (Neelen) Druse.

Patsy graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1965. She married Norman Duguay on Nov. 19, 1966, and lived in his hometown of Paspébiac, Quebec until moving to Girard in 1976. Once her children had grown, she went to work at Weislogel’s Shurfine grocery store in the bakery. Most recently, Patsy worked at Giant Eagle in the hot foods department.

Patsy loved spending time with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, crocheting, and baking.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Gary) Pustelak and Cathlene Duguay; four sons, John (Ethelia “Edie”) Duguay, Steven Duguay, Douglas Duguay, and David Duguay; a sister, Joan Podhradsky; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Duguay; twin daughters, Laura Lee and Lisa Lynn Duguay in infancy; twin children, Renea and David Duguay in infancy; a sister, Shirlene Druse; a brother, Donald Druse; a granddaughter in infancy, Carrie Mae Duguay; and an unborn granddaughter, Samantha Yates.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of one’s choice.