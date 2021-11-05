By: admin

Published November 5, 2021

Peggy Lee Prins, 67, of Janesville, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Bridge Water Assisted Living Center in Janesville, Minn.

Her funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket with burial at the St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Peggy Lee Prins, the daughter of Andrew and Constance (Vreeland) Prins, was born on Dec. 28, 1953, in Huron. She attended school and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1972. She also attended Nettleton Community College and graduated in 1973. Peggy worked in the medical records department for Dr. Lakstigalla from 1973-1979. She then worked in the medical records department for the Sioux Valley Hospital, later known as Sanford Medical Center, in Sioux Falls until her retirement in 2016.

Peggy enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and shopping, watching movies and TV. Her most enjoyable activity was spending time with her family and friends, and she loved her kitty, Boo.

Grateful for having shared in Peggy’s life are her two sisters, Pat (Jeff Hotchkiss) Scholtes of Woonsocket and Sue Harrington of Huron; and her nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Tom Harrington.