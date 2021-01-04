By: admin

Published January 4, 2021, in Area News, Artesian

The Prairie Lutheran Parish, which includes Artesian First Lutheran, Carthage Trinity Lutheran, and Immanuel Lutheran of rural Iroquois, had a very special Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran. Members and friends were invited to come a little early and enjoy a live nativity scene set up by Mike and Lori Peskey and their children, Blake and Kyla. The nativity included Mary (Kyla Peskey), Joseph, (Blake Peskey), baby Jesus (a doll) in a feed bunk, three sheep, three yearling calves, two horses and of course the star. Pastor Josh Knudsen led the outdoor worship service with a radio transmitter on a decorated flatbed trailer. Those attending were encouraged to step out of their vehicles with battery candles and sing “Silent Night”. The service was very meaningful, and there was a large crowd in attendance. Immanuel members said they hadn’t had a live nativity on Christmas Eve for over 40 years.

