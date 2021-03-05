By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Dumont Boutique and Company got a new sign this past week. Local electrician, Danny Ball, and local welder, Dick Regynski, used their expertise to put up the new sign to be seen from Highway 34 as people drive through town. The sign went up on the new addition to the Sanborn Weekly Journal and CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts building on Dumont Avenue. The new addition contains the boutique, R.G. Beauty and Body Spa, Revive Massage and Therapy and Jordan VonEye, Farm Bureau Financial Services agent.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!