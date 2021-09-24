By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Obituaries

Raeburn R. Moore, 87, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, under hospice after a brief illness.

Funeral Services were Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a scripture service. Masks were required at the services. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Raeburn Rose Moore was born May 31, 1934, to Joseph and Mary (Maddock) Grassel in rural Afton Township, Sanborn County. The youngest of eight children, Raeburn attended grade school in Afton Township, two years in Artesian, and graduated with honors at Woonsocket High School in May of 1952.

Thereafter, Raeburn was employed at H.A. Denney Insurance Agency in Mitchell. On Dec. 27, 1952, she married Melvin Moore at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian. Melvin would later reunite with her for the remainder of their married life after he returned from the US Army in 1954.

They started their married life on a farm outside of Artesian. To this union, nine children were born. Together on their farm, they raised livestock and crops; singly, Raeburn raised chickens to butcher, a garden to harvest, and bread to bake.

As a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Raeburn played the organ until she moved to Mitchell. She joined Holy Spirit Catholic Church following the death of Melvin in 2009. Raeburn believed in faith, family, and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Raeburn is survived by her nine children, Gordon (Trish) Moore, Brian (Terry) Moore of Artesian, Wayne (Tami) Moore of Howard, Mary (Dave) Marvel of Huron, James (Dolores) Moore of Burke, Nancy (Dan) Schroeder, Janice (Don) Huber of Alexandria, Audrey (Al) Spader of Howard, and Susan (Steven) Neuman of Brookings; 24 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Howard Moore and Marvin VanOverschelde; sister-in-law, Mary Bechen; and special friend, Warren Peer.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren; all her siblings: Mary Jo Vetter, Ruth Hinker, Eleanor Unterbrunner, Monica VanOverschelde, Ted Grassel, Francis Grassel, and John Grassel; and in-laws, Howard and Marg Bechen, Myrna Moore, and Earl and Bonnie Moore.