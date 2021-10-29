Robert Johnson

Mitchell

By:
Published October 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert Johnson, 86, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Avantara Armour in Armour. 

Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Robert Dean Johnson was born on Jan. 12, 1935, with his twin sister, to Clarence and Ethel (McDonald) Johnson in Rapid City. He attended Carleton Township School and Hand City School before graduating from Miller High School in 1953. Robert enlisted into the United States Air Force on Oct. 4, 1957, and was stationed at Bossier Base in Bossier City, La. He was honorably discharged on March 6, 1959.

While stationed in Louisiana, Robert met his future wife, Mary (Jones). They were united in marriage on July 11, 1958, in Cullen, La. They made their first home in Shreveport, La. After Robert’s discharge, they returned to the family farm near Rockham, S.D. Bob also lived in Wessington, Alpena, and Mt. Vernon. While in Alpena, Bob and Mary were instrumental in forming a 4-H club for their three children and neighbors.

Bob retired in 1985 and moved into Mt. Vernon, where he found joy in his pets, yard work, and helping his sons with farming and trucking. Bob had a love for tractors and meeting new people.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary; son, Kenneth (Jill Brown) of Mitchell; daughter, Tanya (Glen) Boehmer of Dakota Dunes; daughter-in-law, Jolene Johnson of Mt. Vernon; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Betty; numerous nieces and nephews; and special pet, Lady Bug.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mike; parents; grandsons, Blake Johnson and Chris Neuheisel; sister, Marilyn Hines; brother-in-law, Roger Hines; niece, Janet Wilson; and nephew, David Hines.

