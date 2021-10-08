ROBERT KOEPKE

Mitchell

By:
Published October 8, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert Lee Koepke, 76, of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his residence under hospice care.  Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Robert was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Sioux Falls to Alvin and Norma (King) Koepke.  He graduated high school and attended college.  He married Carol Desmet on Sept. 10, 1966.

Robert enjoyed hunting, target shooting and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He truly loved learning about history, watching the history channel and reading books. He also loved having coffee with his coffee buddies and watching wrestling.  Robert once won Dakota Cash and gave the majority of the money away to his children; which pleased him very much to be able to share his good fortune.  

Robert is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Jeff (Laura) Koepke, Janene (David) Wingert, Susan Thompson; 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be sent to Avera Hospice and the Salvation Army.

