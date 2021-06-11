By: admin

Published June 11, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Sports, Woonsocket

Sacred Hoops is a basketball program that holds camps and traveling basketball programs for players to continue to work on their skills and improve on their abilities in the off-season. According to their website, their mission is “To teach the game of basketball, the game of life, and provide multiple opportunities for the youth and those who work with the youth in South Dakota and surrounding states.” They work with kids in grades five through 12. Sacred Hoops is centered out of Sioux Falls for the eastern portion of the state.

For the first time, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks were fortunate enough to have Allan Bertram, head girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central High School, come and put on a clinic for both the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams in Woonsocket last week. Bertram is a co-founder of the Sacred Hoops organization and coaches traveling teams while putting on clinics like the one held for the Blackhawks.

